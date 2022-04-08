Arm yourselves with facts for better public discourse – First Lady to TESCON

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called on the National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), the youth wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to arm themselves with facts and necessary arguments for better public discourse on government policies.



She charged TESCON to engage the public actively in situating the country’s economic challenges and the solutions by the government.



Mrs Akufo-Addo said these in her address as the Special Guest of Honour at the TESCON Conference 2022 organised in collaboration with the Danquah Institute at the Pentecost Conference Centre at the Millennium City in Kasoa in the Central Region today, Thursday, 7 April 2022.



“I call on the TESCON fraternity to solidly support the government in this period of global economic crisis, there is light at the end of the tunnel but there is also work to be done. You need to engage the public actively in situating Ghana’s economic challenges and the solutions by the government,” she said in her short address.



Above all, she noted that “you need to have the facts and the necessary arguments to enable better public discourse.”



She told TESCON that the future of NPP depends on them while assuring that the party values TESCON and we will do everything to support them.



To the Danquah Institute, Mrs Akufo-Addo said the government has initiated a number of youth focused initiatives to provide young people with a productive future and “I entreat you to be true ambassadors of these initiatives and seize every opportunity to engage more young people to join your ranks.”