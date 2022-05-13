Arm, leg of 14-year-old amputated after teacher poured acid on him

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Boy apprehended for allegedly stealing bicycle



Teacher, others torture 14-year-old into coma



Father of amputated boy demands justice



A-14-year-old boy has lost an arm and a leg to amputation after a teacher at the Nalerigu Senior High School, Ibrahim Salifu allegedly poured acid on him for a supposed act of theft.



According to the father of the victim, Gideon Wunduwa, his boy had gone out in search of scrap metals with his own bicycle when he came across a bunch of empty cans which he sought to carry away and sell.



Seeing that his bicycle has no carrier for the load of cans, the father said his son parked his bicycle and opted to transport his load with a parked one in front of the teacher’s house but failed to seek permission.



“He picked another bicycle from the house to go and sell them [scraps] and come back.



“So he left the bicycle there and went and sold the tins, but when he returned, the man met him and said he had stolen a bicycle,” the father of the 14-year-old told JoyNews.



According to the father of the boy, his son was accused by the teacher popularly known as ‘Fire Fire’, of stealing the bicycle despite his incessant attempts to explain himself.



“The man tied him and called some people. They placed a plank of wood on top of two water drums, tied his legs and hands and hanged him while they were rolling and whipping him.



“So he told them they should exercise patience because he was going through excruciating pain, but they did not listen,” he narrated the torture his boy was taken through by the teacher with the assistance of others.



“It happened at 12 pm, but when it was 7 pm, he instructed them to bring the battery water. They brought it and poured it on the boy’s legs and hands,” he added.



Having tortured the boy into unconsciousness, the teacher and his accomplices dumped him in a nearby bush where he was rescued and rushed to the Nalerigu Baptist Medical Center in the Northeast Region



His two limbs were subsequently amputated by doctors at the Nalerigu Baptist Medical Centre due to the severity of the damage caused by the acid.



‘Fire Fire’ was later arrested by the police but is said to have been released following an intervention by the traditional authorities of Nalerigu.



Gideon Wunduwa who is unhappy with the handling of the matter by the police has called for public support in demanding for justice as he bemoaned police investigation into the matter.