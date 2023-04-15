Arise and mobilize behind govt – Stephen Ntim to NPP members

Politics of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has charged party members to propagate the enviable achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government on all available platforms to ensure the party retains power after the 2024 election.



According to him, despite the difficulties encountered by the country caused by external factors, the government has managed the affairs of the nation creditably, hence the propaganda by the opposition party against the government must be fought vigorously.



“I call on the rank and file of the NPP to arise and mobilize behind our government to defeat the onslaught of the NDC propaganda.



“This means that all of us in the NPP, from polling stations upward, must become canvassers and communicators to help disabuse the minds of our fellow Ghanaians from the misinformation that the NDC is feeding the nation,” Chairman Ntim said at a press conference in Accra.



He believes the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government must be commended for diligently managing Ghana’s economy.



“The plain truth is that this government has managed the economy diligently and well. The hardships we are experiencing in Ghana are being experienced everywhere because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War. Workers in some of the world’s biggest economies are demanding salary increases due to historic global inflation.”



“It is happening in—the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. In the United Kingdom, I was told a couple of weeks ago that they had to ration vegetables and cooking oil. Can you imagine rationing pepper in Ghana? The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, confirmed the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the United States economy and how difficult the effort to rebuild has been,” he stated.