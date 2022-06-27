Arise Ghana to challenge ‘unfair’ court restriction on demo

General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Oganisers of the upcoming Arise Ghana protest say they will be filing new processes to challenge the directives issued by an Accra High court on Monday, June 27, 2022.



The High Court presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame on Monday, partially granted an application by the police to cause the organisers of the demonstration scheduled for June 28-29, 2022, to amend the time and mode of their protest.



Whereas the police asked the court for an order for the protest to commence at 10 am and end at 3 pm, the court after hearing arguments from the State and the respondents ordered that the protest takes place between 8 am and 4 pm.



But speaking to the media after the court issued its ruling, Bernard Mornah who is part of the organisers and the second respondent in the case indicated that they will pursue further legal processes to ensure the protest is held at the original given time.



“We are told that we should close at a certain time which is tomorrow after 4 pm and we don't think that that is fair. The police cannot determine what time citizens should wake up and go and manifest our unhappiness about the way governance is done in this country. But given that the judge herself you could see was afraid of the word terrorism, you heard her say that the word terrorism is something that is terrifying," he added.



In protest to the group’s plan to extend their demonstration to 8 pm into the night, the police, among other things, counted on the recent activities of terrorists within the sub-region to request for the protest to end early.



But in his interaction with the media after the ruling, Bernard Mornah maintained that the actual threat of terror in Ghana are the things motivating their protest.



“We know that what is terrorizing the people of Ghana is the economic hardship that we are facing, what is terrorizing the people of Ghana is the confiscation of our savings through the Electronic Transfers Levy. What is terrorizing the people of Ghana is the apparent increase in the cost of everything with a president that is clearly uncaring about the plight of citizens. So if there is any real terrorism confronting Ghana, it is how the people of Ghana survive and not any imaginary terrorism,” he said.



On the time for commencing and ending the protest, the organizing member said, “as for starting time, we determine what time we start. They say 4 (ending time) pm but I said we still have some processes to file in court and I hope we will get them done.



“We are filing processes; the court has just made a decision that we should close at 4 pm. As it stands now, what it means is that even if we start at 3:59 by the court ruling we should close at 4 pm. As for what time we start it is for us the organisers and we have told our supporters that it is 12 pm. So we are not going to change that.



He however maintained that, pending the outcome of their yet-to-be-filed process, they are ready to comply with the order of the court in terms of what time to end the protest.



Before the police moved their application on Monday, DSP Sylvester Asare, on behalf of the State, prayed for an adjournment saying the police needed time to respond to the respondent’s affidavit in opposition to the application.



This was after the court presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame had earlier stood down proceedings to give the State time to review the response of the respondent and move the application.



The prayer by the police however was objected to by the counsel for the respondents, lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe.



The request for an adjournment was subsequently dismissed by Justice Comfort Tasiame who further directed the police to move their motion of an instant application.



DSP Asare in moving the motion argued that, the schedule outlined by the organisers of the protest could have an effect of effective policing.



But in response, lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe accused the police of acting in bad faith noting that the organisers of the protest had made reasonable concessions by agreeing to end the protest at 8 pm instead of 10 pm.



In what she described as a partial grant of the police request, Justice Tasiame ordered the protest to be held between 8 am and 4 pm.



Arise Ghana and a collation of other pressure groups have scheduled their two-day demonstration for June 28-29, 2022 in Accra.



The demonstration according to the organisers, is to highlight economic and governance challenges bedeviling the country.



