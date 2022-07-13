Arise Ghana takes demo to Kumasi August 22

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Leaders of Pressure Group Arise Ghana have announced they will commence second phase of their recent demonstration to be held on Monday, August 22, in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.



The group last month organised a two-day demonstration in Accra dubbed ‘Krom AyƐ Hye’.



The two-day demonstration was to:



“Protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians; protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand for its immediate repeal; demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures”.



The protest was also “against the grabbing of state lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve; protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and demand the total cancelation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.”



The group after its two-day demonstration in Accra promised to extend their demonstration to all 16 regions in the country.