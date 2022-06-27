Arise Ghana secures stay of execution after court judgement

General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Organisers of Arise Ghana have secured a stay of execution against the Ghana Police Service.



This follows an earlier judgement by an Accra Court on Monday, June 27, 2022.



The High Court presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame on Monday, partially granted an application by the police to cause the organisers of the demonstration scheduled for June 28-29, 2022, to amend the time and mode of their protest.



Whereas the police asked the court for an order for the protest to commence at 10 am and end at 3 pm, the court after hearing arguments from the State and the respondents ordered that the protest takes place between 8 am and 4 pm.



Bernard Mornah who was unhappy about the High Court's ruling however appealed the ruling and filed for a stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal on July 12, 2022.



In a post confirming this on Facebook, Rex Omar who is part of the group said,



"We’ve secured stay of execution against the Ghana Police Service and therefore the arrangements by the ARISE GH Group still stands and we hope to stage a peaceful and historic demonstration.

God bless Ghana ????????

God bless our future generations!"



Background:



Arise Ghana Demo



Arise Ghana have planned a historic two-day demonstration primarily to protest persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.



In a statement by Sammy Gyamfi, it adds that the protest is to also oppose the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.



Others are to protest the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve.



The rest are to protest the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killings of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and demand the total cancellation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.



