Arise Ghana meeting with Police ends in stalemate over 48hr picketing plans

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Leadership of ARISE GHANA GROUP has met with the Leadership of the Police Service over their impending June 21, 2022 demonstration.



According to the group, the Police Administration was grateful to Arise Ghana for providing ample notice in respect of the impending demonstration.



“The Police administration however raised reservations about the 48 hours overnight picketing at the frontage of the Jubilee house, citing various reasons ranging from the terrorism threat to inadequate personnel and lack of logistics to provide security for over 5,000 people overnight.



“The Leadership of Arise Ghana however stood our grounds and insisted that we could not compromise on our 48hours demonstration and picketing in front of the Jubilee house,” Executive Director for ASEPA and Leading Member – Arise Ghana, Comrade Mensah Thompson disclosed in release.



According to him, the meeting hit deadlock without a compromise from both sides.



“The meeting between the Police Leadership and the leadership of the Arise Ghana Group will therefore reconvene on Wednesday 8th June, 2022 at 10am,” he disclosed.



Representing the Police was COP Tetteh Yohuno, COP Ken Yeboah, COP Awuni, COP Habiba, COP Suraj.



Representing Arise Ghana was Kwabena Bobie Ansah, Kobby Barlon, Bernard Mornah, Rex Omar, Mensah Thompson, Listowel Nana Poku, Mordecai Thiombiano, Nana Ntow Amirekyi, Dramani Selorm Dzramado and Abdul Rahman Zakari.