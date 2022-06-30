Arise Ghana demo: Police grant bail to 29 protesters

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

The Ghana Police Service has stated that it has granted bail to the 29 protestors who were arrested during the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration.



According to the Police, 26 of the suspects had met the bail condition and have subsequently been released.



In a series of tweets shared on June 30, the police added that 3 of the suspects who did not meet the conditions are going through release formalities. All suspects will be arraigned before court on Monday, July 4.



“Twenty-six (26) of them who have met the bail conditions have been released. The remaining three (3) are still going through the process of satisfying the bail conditions for their release.



“The Martyr’s Day celebrations today, made it difficult for the suspects to be arraigned before the court. Therefore, in line with the constitutional provision of not keeping suspects beyond 48 hours, they were granted bail and will be arraigned on Monday, 4th July 2022,” the Police statement read.



Meanwhile, former Chairperson of the Peoples Party Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah had earlier alleged that the Ghana Police Service is denying the 29 protesters access to legal services.



Mornah, who was one of the organizers of the demonstration, said that denying the arrested people access to legal counsel is an affront to Ghana's democracy.



The Police announced the arrest of 29 people in connection with violent incidents that marred the June 28, 2022, Arise Ghana demonstration at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



According to a statement dated June 28 and signed by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, the Police were also reviewing available footage to make more arrests if need be.





Twenty six (26) of them who have met the bail conditions have been released. The remaining three (3) are still going through the process of satisfying the bail conditions for their release. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 30, 2022

We remain committed to ensuring that all other perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the country — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 30, 2022

