Arise Ghana demo: Police arrests 3 protesters

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 3 persons for their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out at the ongoing demonstration of Arise Ghana.



The 3, were part of the protesters at the demonstration on Tuesday, 28 June 2022.



Meanwhile, the Police has described the behaviour of protesters at the demonstration as “unacceptable.”



According to the Police, they were there to protect the Arise Ghana protesters but instead, the demonstrators pelted stones at them.



In a Facebook post, the Police said: “What a shame, we were there to protect you and ensure your safety, but you throw stones at us, injure and hurt us.



“This behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned.”



Personnel from the Ghana Police Service fired tear gas at the Arise Ghana protestors at the Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.



The Police fired the tear gas at the protestors during the demonstration on Tuesday, 28 June 2022.



Some of the protestors pelted stones at the police.



There had been a misunderstanding earlier between protesters and the Police over the approved route for the demonstration.