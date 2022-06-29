Arise Ghana demo: Ofosu Ampofo fell, got blinded by the tear gas explosion - Benard Mornah alleges

Politics of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police denounce attack on its officers at Arise Ghana demo



Arise Ghana organisers hold press conference after Day 1 protest



Police arrest 29 protesters over Arise Ghana demo disturbances



A member of the Arise Ghana group, Bernard Mornah, has described how some key political players' present at Tuesday’s demonstration in Obra spot at Circle managed to escape the disturbances.



According to the former National Chairman of People’s National Convention (PNC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC), in his "skills", managed to escape the scene.



He added that the leading opposition party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, was blinded by the explosion of a tear gas that landed in front of him.



"Ofosu's sandals held on to the balustrade, and he was falling, but we were all struggling to go, so he fell. Just when he fell, a tear gas landed right in front of him and exploded, so he was blinded," he narrated.



He further disclosed that, former Information Minister Kofi Totobi Quakyi also fell during the protest but was covered by his bodyguards.







On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, chaotic incidents marred protests which came off at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



The clash was a result of the insistence of the protestors to use a route contrary to the one ordered by a High Court on Monday.



An Accra High Court, following an application by the police, ordered the demonstration to commence at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, through Farisco Junction to TUC and end at the Independence Square in Accra.



But the protestors, claiming to have secured a stay of execution against the court’s order, sought to march towards the Flagstaff House as they had initially announced.



The police preempting the movement of the protesters formed a human shield to block the marching protesters from heading towards the Ring Road Central instead of the Independence Avenue.



Incensed by the police action, the protestors resorted to pelting stones at the police who responded by firing several rounds of tear gas.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







LAYL/BOG