Arise Ghana demo: Nothing has changed; we will close at 8:00 pm - Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arise Ghana demo will start at Obra Spot and end at Flagstaff House - Sam George



We will not tolerate any attempt to silence Ghanaians – Sam George



Arise Ghana Protest: Police get a partial grant from court



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Sam Nartey George has said that the Arise Ghana demonstration will go on as originally planned and not by the route and time ordered by the High Court.



According to him, the organisers of the demonstration have informed him that the demonstration will end at 8:00 pm and will be from the Obra Spot to the Flagstaff House and not from the Obra Spot to the Independence Square.



In a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP added that the Police, desiring to change the duration and route of the demonstration, is an attempt to silence the voice of the people of Ghana, and it will not be tolerated.



"… let me state emphatically because I have this on authority from the organisers… the organisers of Arise Ghana demonstration will stick to the original plan that was agreed with the Ghana Police Service. They will move from the Obra Spot and head for the Flagstaff House.



"… we will respect the agreement that we had which said that by 8 pm (the demonstration should end). Because originally the plan was to do it overnight, then that plan by consensus moved to 10 pm and from there moved to 8 pm, and the procession is to move from Obra Spot to the Flagstaff House – Independence Square is not the seat of government," he said.



He explained the decision of the organisers was not unlawful "because a stay of execution has been filed on notice and notice have been served on the Police Service. This statement (a Police Statement indicating the change in time and route for the demonstration) is null and void, and the people of this country have the right to speak to the people who they elected – even monarchs have been spoken to by peasants. "



Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has given the Ghana Police Service a partial grant of an application to, among other things, alter the time requested for a demonstration by organisers of Arise Ghana.



The Ghana Police Service went to court to seek a determination of the time frame for the Arise Ghana demonstration after there was a disagreement between the organisers and the security service.



The demonstrators wanted to start their first day of march and picketing at 3 pm and end at 8 pm and resume the next day, but the Police disagreed, raising concerns about the demonstration being organised late into the night.



The court, during its hearing on the matter on Monday, June 27, 2022, agreed on three things;



1. The demonstration will start at 8 am and end at 4 pm



2. Protestors should converge at Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange/Obra Spot and move through the Independence Square



3. The petition should not be presented at the Presidency but a representative from the Presidency will meet protestors at the Independence Square and take the petition.



Also, an organiser of the demonstration, Bernard Mornah, who was unhappy about the High Court's ruling, however, appealed the ruling and filed for a stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal on July 12, 2022.



