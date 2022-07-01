Arise Ghana demo: Invite me and arrest me - Sammy Gyamfi dares Police

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Police clash with Arise Ghana protesters



Police grants bail to 29 Ghana protesters



Sammy Gyamfi says organizers cannot be blamed for clash



National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has challenged the Ghana Police Service to arrest him over the clash between officers of the law and Arise Ghana protesters.



Speaking on ‘Good Morning Ghana’ programme on Metro TV on June 30, Sammy Gyamfi, a leading member of Arise Ghana group said he will turn himself in if the police extended an invitation to him.



Describing the clash as unfortunate, he stated that it could have been avoided if the police did not heed to ‘orders from above’.



He absolved the leadership of Arise Ghana of the blame for the clash saying that their conduct did not breach public safety thus they will be vindicated if the Police decides to take charge them to court over the incidents of June 28.



His comment comes on the back of a notice served by the Ghana Police Service to arrest the leaders of Arise Ghana group and to arraign them before court.



“…if you had been professional, if you had been honest, if you had been loyal to the state rather than loyal to a political party and politicians, you would have avoided these unfortunate clashes.



“And now they say they will arrest some of us. I have since called them and I have told them I am a phone call away. If they want to arrest me, they should call me. I will come for them to arrest me even if they want to handcuff me because my conscience is clean.



“I know that none of us, as leaders of Arise Ghana did anything throughout this process [of demonstration] to undermine the Public Order or public safety and no matter where they take this matter to, we will be vindicated at the end of the day,” he emphasized.



The Police in a statement issued under the hand of Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, served notice that it will arrest the organisers or the Arise Ghana demonstration and will subsequently arraign them before court.



According to the police, it is holding them responsible for the clash in line with Section 3 of the Public Order Act, (Act 491) which places a responsibility on organizers of a demonstration and others participating in a protest.



“The organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property, in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the the Public Order Act, (Act 491),” part of the statement read.



Arise Ghana demonstrators poured onto the streets on the June 28, the first day of their two-day march against rising economic hardship.



However, there was chaos as police fired teargas at protesters accusing the protesters of pelting them with stones. According to multiple reportage, the chaos erupted over confusion on the route to use.



While the police insisted that the demonstrators cannot use the route towards the Jubilee House, the demonstrators attempted to force their way from Kwame Nkrumah Circle through Ring Road to Ako Adjei and to the Jubilee House.



Meanwhile, the second day of the demonstration [June 29] was incident-free and elicited commendation from the Ghana Police Service.











