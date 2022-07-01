Arise Ghana demo: I was disappointed Day One ended in chaos - Kweku Baako

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has reacted to the Arise Ghana protest held by some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and youth in the capital city at Circle on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.



They embarked on the demonstration to highlight the economic burdens on the citizenry and the bad performance of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



The protest, scheduled from June 28 to 29, turned riotous as the protesters threw stones at the Police personnel sent to guard them and the Police responded with tear gas.



The organizers, in a press conference after the violent clash, claimed the Police started the violence but the Police have debunked the allegations.



"The Police have arrested 29 demonstrators for their participation in violent attacks on the Police and some members of the public including school children during the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra...Also, the organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property, in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act, (Act 491)," a statement by the Police said.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Kweku Baako expressed his disappointment over the incidents during the demonstration where some people, both demonstrators and Police officers, sustained serious degrees of injuries.



"I'm a bit disappointed that it didn't end peacefully, smoothly. I'm a bit disappointed because I wanted it to go smooth-sailing, peaceful; it all helps our democratic credentials as a nation.



"It exposes our image in a very positive way to the world, so sincerely I was hoping it would go fine. Unfortunately, confusion and chaos occurred, out of it I hear there were some casualties like injuries. Thankfully, I think there were no fatalities," he said.



