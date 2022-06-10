Arise Ghana concludes modalities with Police for June 28 demo

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The leadership of pressure group Arise-Ghana says it has finalised its official engagements with the Ghana Police Service over their impending demonstration.



According to the group, the demonstration will be held on 28th and 29th June 2022.



On the first day, the 28th of June 2022, the demonstration will begin at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange/Obra Spot between 12pm and 3pm. The group will move through the Nima Police Station street to the Arko-Agyei inter-change and end at the Frontage of the Jubilee House, where they will picket until 10pm.



On the second day, the 29th of June 2022, they will converge at the El-Wak Sports Stadium at 12pm and move to the Lands Commission road to the Liberation Road, all the way to the Ministry of Finance, where a petition will be presented to the Minister for Finance.



From the Ministry of Finance, they will move to the frontage of the Parliament House, where they shall present a petition to the Speaker.



The group in a statement said the purpose of their demonstration is to:



I) protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.



II) protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.



III) demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditure.



IV) protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve.



V) protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia.



The group is calling on all progressive forces and patriotic Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to demonstrate.