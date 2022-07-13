General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians went onto the streets to protest



Bernard Mornarh accuses Akufo-Addo's govt of being intolerant



Government signs up for an IMF programme



Bernard Mornarh, one of the convenors of Arise Ghana, is claiming that the violence by the officers of the Ghana Police Service at the June 28 protest was because the government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was intolerant.



According to him, the violence was “orchestrated and rehearsed by the Ghana Police Service, acting on behalf of the intolerant Akufo-Addo government”.



Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mornarh explained “it is unconscionable that one of the provocateurs who threw the first stone at his colleagues in uniform and was arrested by us and handed over to the Ghana Police has been left off the hook. While these rather innocent peaceful protesters are being persecuted for no wrong done.



"In fact, video footage has shown that even before the first stone was thrown at the Police, they had already fired several tear gas canisters, so we are more than convinced that the violence was orchestrated and rehearsed by the Ghana Police Service acting on the behalf of the intolerant Akufo-Addo government.”



He added, “in keeping with our mandate and objective, Arise Ghana will be staging a second of its intended nationwide demonstrations on the 22nd of August 22 in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.



"This second demonstration just like the maiden one in Accra, has been necessitated by the excruciating hardships confronting the averaging Ghanaian citizen occasioned by the imposition of draconian taxes, high cost of petroleum products, skyrocketing inflation, the free fall of the national currency, the Cedi [and] high level of unemployment amongst the youth.”



The organisers of Arise Ghana disclosed that one of the protesters in its June 28 demonstration, has been confirmed blind in his right eye.



The victim, Nii Ayi-Mensah will no longer be able to see with his right eye based on medical report.



“Ladies and gentlemen, what is most painful is the case of Comrade Nii Ayi-Mensah. One of the victims of the reckless Police brutalities of the 28th June 2022, who was hit by a rubber bullet in his right eye. And has been declared blind in that eye by doctors at the Eye Center at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital” Bernard Mornarh said.



“As a result of the unprofessional and lawless conduct of the Dampare-led Police, many innocent Ghanaians were injured. From information so far, 93 peaceful protestors sustained varying forms of injuries ranging from fractures to rubber bullet wounds among others.



"The Leadership of Arise Ghana has since visited some of the victims and has borne the cost of their treatment,” he stressed.



Background



On Tuesday, June 28, members of Arise Ghana went to the streets of Accra to register their displeasure with the state of affairs in the country.



Starting in the late hours of the morning, scores of angry protesters converged at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to participate in what the organisers described as the ‘Krom ayɛ shi demo’.



According to the organisers, the protest was to draw the government’s attention to the increasing hardship in the country and other pertinent challenges such as youth unemployment, and corruption amongst others.



The protesters were clad in red and black regalia, the demonstrators wielded placards with inscriptions highlighting their agitations and sentiments.