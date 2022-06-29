Arise Ghana Demo: Police warn demonstrators against planned use of catapults

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Police clash with Arise Ghana protestors



Day 2 #KromAy3Hye demonstration begins



Police caution demonstrators



The police have cautioned Arise Ghana demonstrators against the use of catapults during their ongoing protest.



This directive is on the back of police intelligence indicating that some demonstrators are going around acquiring catapults to use during the demonstration.



In a press statement, the police indicated that anyone found engaging in unlawful conduct will face the law.



“…The police hereby caution these individuals who intend to foment trouble to desist from such an unlawful conduct as the police will take all necessary professionally driven measures to enforce the law and protect life and property,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, protestors have converged at El-Wak Stadium to continue their two-day demonstration by the Arise Ghana group.



The demonstration started on Tuesday, June 28, 20202 but was interrupted after the clash between the police and the Arise Ghana group.



A GhanaWeb reporter observed that stones were thrown at the police by some irate supporters, following which tear gas and rubber bullets were fired as police moved to thwart the change of route for the protests.







They have, however, continued with day 2 of their protest, dubbed #KromAyeShe, primarily to protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, which has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.



