Arise Ghana Demo: ‘Police stole my phones’ - Edem Agbana

Arise Ghana group stages demo against economic hardship



Day 1 of the demonstration ends in a violent altercation between protesters and police



Police announce arrests of some protestors



The Deputy National Youth Organsier of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has accused the police of taking his phone during a clash between Arise Ghana protestors and the police.



According him, this happened while he was protecting protestors during a confrontation between the two.



“I’m a leader. I was leading my people to have a positive defiance. I must not leave my people and run away. I was there with them. My phones were taken by the Police.



“I am telling you that it is the Police people who stole my two phones. I strapped my phones around me, the Police took my phones away from me, but I refused to run away,” Myjoyonline quoted Agbana as having said.



Brief of what we know so far:



Police announced the arrest of 29 people in connection with violent incidents that marred the Arise Ghana demonstration at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



According to a statement dated June 28 and signed by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, the Police were also reviewing available footage with the view to making more arrests if need be.



"The Police have arrested 29 demonstrators for their participation in violent attacks on the Police and some members of the public including school children during the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra…” the June 28, 2022 statement added.



The statement further disclosed that leaders of the protest will be arrested and arraigned for the attacks and damage to property according to provisions under relevant laws.



In an earlier statement, the Police said a dozen of its officers were injured in the clash and were receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.



A GhanaWeb reporter observed that stones were thrown at the police by some irate supporters following which tear gas and rubber bullets were fired as police moved to thwart the change of route for the protests.



Water canon was also deployed as some protesters mounted road blocks by burning tyres in the middle of the road.







Arise Ghana, an amalgamation of groups and individuals organized the two-day protest to highlight the rising cost of living and issues of misgovernance.



Despite a court order relative to time and route of the protest, the leaders insisted on following a route other than the one ordered by the court, an insistence by the Police that they obey the agreed upon route resulted in the skirmishes.







