Arise Ghana Demo: Order your men to ‘release’ those arrested – IGP told

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Court celebrates Martyrs Day



LINSOD describes arrest of Arise Ghana demonstrators as unconstitutional



Phase two of Arise Ghana demo ended on June 29





A group calling itself Lawyers in Search of Democracy (LINSOD) is demanding of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akufo Dmpare, to order his officers to release protestors who were arrested during Tuesday's Arise Ghana demonstration, a 3news.com report has said.



According to them, holding arrested persons in police custody without giving them access to their lawyers is against the 1992 Constitution hence, their request.



“Lawyers In Search Of Democracy (LINSOD) denounce this unconstitutional act by the Police and condemn it in its entirety.



“We demand of the IGP to immediately order his men to allow persons being in custody to have access to Lawyers", they were quoted by 3News.com as having said.



They also raised fears about the arrested persons spending more hours in custody considering to Thursday, June 30, 2022 is Martyrs Day and the court will not be in session.



Police announced the arrest of 29 people in connection with violent incidents that marred the Arise Ghana demonstration at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



According to a statement dated June 28 and signed by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, the Police were also reviewing available footage to make more arrests if need be.



