General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Are you voting for VW manifesto or Okada manifesto? - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP

Come December 7, Ghanaians have a choice to pick between a candidate who is promising to legalize commercial bike hailing popularly known as Okada or vote for a candidate who has promised to make Ghana a hub for automobile production in West Africa, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has said.



Gabby posted on Twitter that the NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is determined to provide the environment conducive for the establishment of growth of industries in the country.



The NDC on the other hand, according to Gabby are fixated with legalizing Okada.



He, therefore, advised Ghanaians to choose the candidate whose promises will develop the country.



“Yes, today, you can pick up a brand-new VW Polo, assembled in Ghana for less than GHS60,000! This is the Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP are building. It is your choice to give the NPP another four years or to vote for the Okada manifesto of John Mahama and his NDC”, he posted on Twitter.



Ghana to become an automobile hub



In July this year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament that the government plans to make Ghana an automobile hub in Africa.



To this end, the government has set up the Automobile Industry Development Centre to coordinate licensing of vehicle assemblers and manufacturers and monitor their compliance with industry regulations.



“We coordinate the implementation of a Vehicle Financing Scheme which will link financial institutions to individuals and groups interested in purchasing newly assembled vehicles in Ghana. Furthermore, it will manage an Automotive Skills and Technology Upgrading Programme to provide requisite skills for the industry.”



He added: “It is envisaged that the development of the automobile industry in Ghana, which is one of the new Strategic Anchor Initiatives being promoted under the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Industrial Transformation Agenda, will constitute a significant step towards import substitution and enhancing exports, particularly within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”





Yes, today, you can pick up a brand new VW Polo, assembled in Ghana for less than GHS60,000! This is the Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP are building. It is your choice to give the NPP another four years or to vote for the Okada manifesto of John Mahama and his NDC. pic.twitter.com/n8BaGomDRd — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 26, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.