Are you the one complaining; you need 'paracetamol' - Allotey Jacobs ridicules Bagbin

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has castigated Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin claiming he and his crop of Parliamentarians are setting a bad precedent.



Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin has cautioned the leadership of the majority and minority groups in Parliament to stop unduly delaying the works of some Committees of Parliament.



To him, the conduct of both groups is impeding parliamentary businesses and making it difficult for the House to perform its oversight role.



“While it is the duty of all committees, to give the matters referred to them their due and sufficient consideration, such consideration should not be at the expense of delaying Parliamentary work,” he said.



Mr Bagbin gave the caution when he delivered a formal communication to the House during yesterday’s proceedings in the chamber.



He also called for participatory inclusiveness in the business of Parliament saying “given the current changes, Parliament cannot continue to apply the old rules, procedures, culture and conduct whilst going through the transitional period, else the march towards democracy will be halted" .



He added; “The concept of majority rule should give way to participatory inclusiveness.”



He made the remark when the British High Commissioner in Accra, paid a courtesy call on him at Parliament House in Accra.



However, the 8th Parliament has been characterized by violence as the members, on a number of times, have traded blows in the chamber over their misunderstandings.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme, Bernard Allotey Jacobs wondered why the Speaker is now complaining.



" . . he must take paracetamol every morning," he said as he partly blamed him (Alban Bagbin) for the conduct of the House.



He advised the Speaker to enter a pensive moment where he questions himself about why Parliament has become rowdy under his leadership.



" . . ask yourself what is gone wrong? It's very important. He needs introspection. He should be talking to himself that why because Ghana first. Ghana is more important than any Parliamentarian in that Parliament."



Allotey Jacobs also blasted the Members of the House saying, "the image the current Parliament is caving for itself . . . it is going down in history that this is the most indiscipline Parliament we have had in our democratic dispensation. It doesn't cave a good image for both majority and the minority . . . it is not about them; it's about Ghana!"



He wondered the sort of example they are setting for the youth who are the future leaders of the country.



''Would they (the youth) have that faith, that strength, that courage to be Parliamentarians and to build mother Ghana?'' he questioned.



