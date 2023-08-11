Are you the official spokesperson for Cecilia Dapaah? – Asiedu Nketiah to Adom-Otchere

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has challenged news reporter Paul Adom-Otchere to come clean on his status in communications related to former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



Asiedu Nketiah, also referred to as General Mosquito, said recent pronouncements by Adom-Otchere in explaining especially issues to do with missing monies from the minister’s residence suggested that he was acting in some capacity on behalf of Ms. Dapaah.



In an interview on Onua TV earlier this week, he said it was worrying that some members of the media seem compromised on the matter which he stressed involved weighty issues requiring critical media attention.



“I heard something from Paul Adom-Otchere, speaking about allocations of the stolen monies, so and so amount from the brother, mother and so on and so forth. My simple question is; is that the official statement from Cecilia Dapaah?



“Or Paul Adom-Otchere is the official spokesperson of Cecilia Dapaah or the things he is saying, can we hold them against Cecilia Dapaah or it is empty talk?



“Someone should ask him what his locus is in the family of the former minister, he speaks like the official spokesperson of Cecilia Dapaah and so wherever he is, he should come out and let us know that he is speaking for Cecilia Dapaah and is ready to bear whatever consequences.



“If not so, he should hold his fire,” he submitted.



The Metro TV presenter was the first to give a breakdown of the US$1 million stolen from the minister’s residence stating that US$800,000 belonged to the late brother and the rest to the minister, whereas stolen 300,000 euros belonged to the husband.



In the police charge sheet, however, all missing monies are said to be the property of Cecilia Dapaah who is the complainant along with her husband.



