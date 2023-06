Politics of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

NPP Presidential aspirant, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has asked President Akufo-Addo to declare his stance; whether or not he supports Bawumia.



The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) speaking in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said "If Bawumia is who Akufo-Addo wants, he should tell us...He needs to let the party know"



