Are you still in the business of protecting the public purse? – Ras Mubarak questions Akufo-Addo

Politics of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Member of Parliament for Kunbungu, Ras Mubarak, says Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paying their wives with the taxes of the people of Ghana is not protecting the public purse.



The President of Ghana at his inaugural speech in 2017 promised to protect Ghana’s public purse and ensure that the national cake is fairly shared among the citizens who he implored not to be spectators in his administration.



However, Ras Mubrak believes that the president has contravened his position on protecting the public purse describing the move to pay the First and Second ladies from the taxes of the people.



“Disastrously short of the standards the public expects. First and Second ladies of serious countries do not receive a salary. Paying your wives salaries from our taxes isn’t protecting the public purse,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.



Wives of Ghana’s President and Vice-President will be paid monthly salaries and this will be backdated to 2017, at GH¢21,000. The back pay will be about GH¢1,134,000 which excludes allowances totaling GH¢87,000 per month which will also be backdated to 2017.