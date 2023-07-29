Are you saying your late shoemaker brother had US$1 million? – Neighbour to Cecilia Dapaah

Politics of Saturday, 29 July 2023

A Ghanaian lady has been captured in a viral video calling on the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah to come clean and provide honest answers to the public regarding her missing funds amounting to US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis, which were reportedly stolen from her private residence in Accra.



According to her, there has been an allegation that the said substantial amount belongs to her late brother Nana Akwasi Essan II.



The lady explained that the late brother of the Minister was initially a shoemaker in Bantama before he ascended to the position of chief, and his eventual demise in 2022.



She questioned how the late chief, known for his modest means of living, could have amassed such a considerable amount of money.



She accused the minister of misleading ordinary Ghanaian citizens tasking her to reveal the truth behind the alleged missing funds and her late brother's wealth.



“I didn’t want to comment on Cecilia Dapaah’s issue but Aunty Cecilia so you are saying your brother Kwaku Nantwi who was a shoemaker at Bantama before being installed as chief until his demise, Nana Taluta, are you saying he was having millions of dollars? Eii, Aunty Cecilia, why don’t you tell the truth so that we will know the source of the money and all these issues can die down? So, if Kwaku Nantwi’s children hear about this that all the said monies belong to their father and they come to you for it, have they committed any offence?



“Sometimes when you are lying… we were living with your brother Kwaku Nantwi at Bantama, so madam what you are saying I don’t understand…but your brother Kwaku Nantwi are you sure he was having a million dollars, we saw him because we were living with him.”



Cecilia Dapaah has since July 22 resigned her ministerial position and has been arrested and released on bail by the Special Prosecutor after a search was conducted at her residence.



Meanwhile, police have submitted the docket of the case of theft as reported by the minister and her husband to the Attorney-General for advice.



However, some relatives of the former minister have also been questioned about the stolen monies from her Abelemkpe residence which led to her resignation from office and the current probe by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



