Are you more sensible than NDC MPs in Greater Accra? - Henry Quartey replies Agbodza

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has slammed the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Kwame Agbodza for questioning his authority to institute a ban on tricycles widely known as “Aboboyaa” from highways.



The ban which was introduced by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating council following consultations with various stakeholders, forms part of the minister’s “Let’s Make Accra Work Agenda.”



But according to Mr Agbodza who is the member of parliament for Adaklu Constituency, there is no law in the country that gives the Regional Minister to determine which vehicles can be driven on Ghana’s roads.





"There is no law in this country that gives the Minister the power to say that they are going to ban ‘aboboyaa’," he insisted.



“He said it is annoying and dangerous to see ‘aboboyaa’ loaded with refuse on the motorway heading towards Kpone. "It is dangerous. We all see it. But the solution is not to say you will ban them. If you ban them when they collect the refuse from Dansoman, how will the refuse get to the treatment plant at Kpone?” Mr Agbodza told the press on Tuesday.



Responding to the MP’s statement in an interview with Asempa FM sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Henry Quartey expressed disappointment in him and accused him of attempting to play politics with the matter.



I am surprised that my colleague, Honourable Agbodza is speaking like this. You see he chooses to do politics with everything and I am sad, I am surprised and I am disappointed in him. I didn’t expect this to come from Honourable Agbodza.”



The Minister went on to question the position of Mr Agbodza while noting that the decision to ban the tricycles involved the support of various stakeholders including NDC members of parliament within the region.



“I am a member of the Transport Committee and is he trying to say that he is more sensible than the 20 NDC MPs who were with us, is that what he is saying? Because this decision came about with the inclusiveness of 20 MPs of the NDC led by their Chairman, Nii Lante Vanderpuye,” he stated.



Mr Henry Quartey further maintained that the ban was introduced under a by-law which gives Assemblies the power to draft and enact laws to suit their course.



He thus challenged the Adaklu MP to meet him on the floor of parliament if he has issues with the directive.