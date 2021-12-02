Are you learning how to collate results for 2024? - Manasseh asks NDC

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has posted a political message to the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.



His question relates to whether or not the NDC was preparing adequately for the next elections with respect to collating results from across the country.



His post on social media read: "NDC, are you learning how to collate your results or you're waiting to give another lame excuse in 2024?"



The NDC insist that they won the majority of seats in Parliament but that manipulation by the Electoral Commission and government assigns robbed them of that feat.



The EC has categorically rejected those claims. Some of the outcomes of the parliamentary elections are the subject of litigation.



Relative to the presidential race in which incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo defeated John Dramani Mahama for the second time, a petition lodged by Mahama at the Supreme Court was dismissed earlier this year.



The NDC had largely been criticised for failing to do a good job of the result collation across the country hence their failure to present any documents or figures contrary to the EC's official declaration.



