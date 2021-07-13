Are you investigating my husband’s death? – Macho Kaaka’s wife to Ejura committee

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

When Sahadatu Hudu, the wife of the late social activist Ibrahim Mohammed , popularly known as Macho Kaaka, took her turn at the three-member ministerial committee probing the Ejura riot, the first question she posed to the members of the committee was to know their clear mandate.



Sahadatu Hudu before her testimony inquired from the committee members if they have been granted authority to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of her husband.



“Before I testify, I want to make some inquiries,” she spoke through a translator.



“Is the police conducting investigations regarding the death of my husband or you are investigating the death of my husband?”



Her confusion was however cleared by the committee members who clarified that the job of finding the persons behind her husband’s death is being handled by the Ghana Police Service.



The committee members told her that their terms of reference are to identify the events that led to the shooting and killing of two persons and make recommendations to government.



“That is not the mandate of the committee,” Justice George Kingsley Koomson, the Court of Appeal judge on the committee told her.



“That is why the death of your husband has become necessary for us to know what went wrong but not to investigate who killed who and what needs to be done.



“That is the work of the police,” he stressed.



Sahadatu was told that, if she was not convinced about the response, she could decide not to testify but she sat through and gave her testimony.



Sahadatu reiterated her position that, Macho Kaaka, was killed for political reasons contrary to reports that his brother orchestrated the act as a result of a family feud.



She insisted that the elder brother of Macho Kaaka, who has been named by the police as a prime suspect in the case is not the persons who murdered her husband.



She claimed that her neighbour on whose account her brother in-law was arrested was peddling falsehood.



“I was asleep in the bedroom. A neighbour woke me up from sleep telling me to come out. I asked her why. She told me that she heard the sound of my husband’s motorbike and after hearing the sound, she also heard other noises. I asked her what did she see and she told me she saw nothing,” she said.



“The one who testified against my husband’s brother saying that he might have killed my husband should also be called,” she stressed.



