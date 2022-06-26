Are you in parliament to track Akufo-Addo's trips? - Okudzeto Ablakwa asked

General News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has since 2021 been disclosing details of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's private jet charters.



That dogged task has led to criticism especially from pro-government spokespersons.



The latest is lawyer Kwame Adofo, who quizzed whether Ablakwa was voted into Parliament to police travels of the President.



Speaking on Hello FM Morning Show, Akoko Abon last week, the lawyer explained that the president's stature merited whatever means he used in his travels.



"Are you trying to say a whole president representing Ghana when going to Commonwealth summit... you say he should use a commercial plane.



"Can Okudzeto Ablakwa tell us that as a Member of Parliament, he has never travelled on government funds using Business or First Class?"



Ablakwa has serially posted details of the president's travels when he reportedly charters luxury jets.



