Are you begging Alan to return as flagbearer or common member? – Former NPP MP asks

Edward Ennin, a former Member of Parliament for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has raised questions about the party's motives for seeking to bring back Alan Kyerematen, who recently resigned from the party to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.



Ennin asserted that Alan Kyerematen was not treated fairly within the NPP and in government.



He pointed to specific instances, such as the failure to provide funds for Kyerematen's One District-One Factory initiative when he was a Minister of Trade and Industry, which he believed was a deliberate effort to suppress Kyerematen's popularity within the party.



“…because of the kind of things that happened in the party way back in 2007, which affected me…they didn’t treat Alan well, even funds to finance the One district-One Factory wasn’t given to him, because they felt he would become popular from there,” he said.



He added "For Alan’s issues, the question I am asking is what condition are they setting out for him to come to the NPP? Are they bringing him back to be their flagbearer, or are they bringing him as a member? So, on what condition?... Initially, they thought he was nobody, so if he wanted to go he should leave.



“The kind of patience that Alan Kyeramaten is known for is remarkable. He tolerates many things. But as humans, there is a point where one may gets fed up, and when that happens, their decision can be quite significant."



Alan Kyerematen officially resigned from the party following his participation in the super delegates' elections.



Kyerematen, who was a key figure within the NPP, found himself placed behind Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Dr Mahamudu in the election results.



He cited reasons of unfairness and alleged intimidation against his agents.



However, party leaders, including national chairman Stephen Ntim, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, are keen on initiating discussions with Kyerematen to persuade him to reconsider his decision and return to the NPP.







