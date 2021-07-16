Are you a witch? – Social media users slam Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife after latest ruling

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• A court has ruled against an appeal by Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife to own his house
• The rulings brings an end to the divorce battle
• Some Ghanaians can't believe the actions of the ex-wife
"Which kind of woman cheats on her husband and then have the effrontery to fight him in court over his properties, a witch?” This appears to be the popular sentiment on social media over the latest decision by the Appeal’s Court to throw out a request for claimant of a property by Gloria Appiah, the ex-wife of Odartey Lamptey.
Gloria Appiah who was found to have cheated on the Ghanaian football legend was handed a four-bedroom house and GH¢200,000 as alimony for their divorce in 2013.
But Appiah was not satisfied with the ruling. She went to the Appeal’s Court to seek for an addition of Odartey’s seven-bedroom apartment to the benefits but the court rejected it.
She pressed on and filed a new case which was determined on Thursday. The Appeal’s Court once again threw out Gloria Appiah’s request.
Odartey Lamptey has been among the leading trends since the latest news broke on Thursday afternoon with social media users struggling to understand what motivates Gloria Appiah.
Most are at a loss as to why a lady who had medically and legally been found to be unfaithful but still have the ‘impudence of a dying cockroach’ to continue fighting for properties.
To most people, the lady is manifesting signs of witchcraft and must be called out for tormenting the ex-footballer.
While most people sympathize with Odartey Lamptey, they believe that he should muster courage and evict the woman from her house.
Odartey has meanwhile in a reaction to the ruling said he is elated as he can now get into his own house after months of renting.
"I've been renting for eight years now since the first ruling while my ex-wife is living in my 7-bedroom house in East Legon in addition to the four bedroom house she has been given by the court.
"Sometimes I shed tears when I'm alone in my room. My children sometimes encourage me and ask me not to cry again," he said.
"Today when I was going to the court, my first born hugged me and told me that I will win so that we move into our own house. I promised her that I'll give the house to her when I win. That's my only inspiration now."
Read some of the reactions below
Nii Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife. Ei. Madam but why? Please it's ok, ok?— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) July 15, 2021
What Odartey Lamptey ein ex wife dey do is nothing knew, I mean women have joy in causing trouble. Understanding them be hard pass calculus.— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) July 15, 2021
The funny thing is she got a car, a four-bedroom apartment and whooping sum of Ghc 200,000.00 from Odartey Lamptey’s hard-earned money in the initial court settlement but this woman isn't satisfied. If this isn't witchcraft, then I don't know what it is. Herrh https://t.co/H6mQ5OS9YD— ELIKEM (@case__5) July 15, 2021
May God prevent us from getting into contact with ladies like Odartey Lamptey en former wife.— Don???????? (@Opresii) July 15, 2021
Odartey Lamptey’s wife made him take care of 3 kids that were not His— kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) July 15, 2021
After doing this, she still wants to take the Man’s house at East Legon from him
She be witch charley
Awww Odartey Lamptey suffer.— MaameAbenaPokuaa (@imabenapokuaa) July 15, 2021
Please follow
Sammy Gyamfi Ewes Rawlings Sarkodie Akufo-Addo Sarkodie Burna Lagos Nigeria Odartey Lamptey Special Prosecutor
Rawlings pic.twitter.com/dSXEjMn1jh
That odartey Lamptey guy has really suffered ???????? pic.twitter.com/5czvJvrQ5t— Hajia_Bintu (@1Hajia_Bintu) July 15, 2021
Satan learnt his ways from Odartey Lamptey’s ex wife— kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) July 15, 2021
Woman wey be wicked like this????