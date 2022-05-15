Are you a horse? - Captain Smart slams Ablakwa over GH¢20,000-car-boot saga

General News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Vociferous journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popular know as Captain Smart, has bemoaned the high rate of corruption in the country.



According to the journalist, the people are stealing the money of the country as if they is no tomorrow but no one is talking about it.



Captain Smart alleged that a deputy minister of state was once caught with GH¢20,000 which he claimed he was going to use to buy a local delicacy, rice balls.



“The thievery is becoming too much, they are stealing like there is no tomorrow and it is serious, nobody wants to talk about it … It (corruption) sounds very beautiful and it is a misdemeanour in Ghana. So, flamboyantly people steal and they don’t care, walking on the street… you can have a deputy minister of state putting GH¢ 20,000 in his car booth and takes it to a washing bay.



“… asked what he was going to use the GH¢ 20,000 for, (he said) I’m going to use it to buy Rice balls. Are you a horse? You are going to use GH¢ 20,000 for Rice balls (Emu twoo) … the guy who was washing the car took only GH¢ 1,000 and he was taken to the police station,” he said in a KSM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The journalist further stated that in this day and age when Ghanaians are struggling, there are public servants walking around with huge sums of money.



“… in this time and age when almost half of the population can't afford GH¢ 5. When you are paying NADCO person GH¢ 500 a month who can that person afford GH¢ 5 a day …thieves have become too many in the system,” he added.



The said deputy minister is a former Deputy Minister for Information and Member of Parliament for North Tongu who allegedly reported a car cleaner to the police for stealing money in his car booth.



