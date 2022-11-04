Are we stupid or cursed? – Dr Kofi Amoah on failure to sack Ofori-Atta

General News of Friday, 4 November 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dr Kofi Amoah, a celebrated businessman and economist, says he finds it unconscionable that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta remains at post when all indications point to the fact that he has poorly managed Ghana’s finances.
He wonders if there are any principled leaders in the country who will hold officeholders accountable for their failures.
In a series of tweets on his personal handle Friday, November 4, the man affectionately called Citizen Kofi said it was time for the obvious to be pointed out.
He said: “WHEN’LL WHITE BE WHITE N BLACK BE BLACK IN GHANA? 1.FinMin is incompetent, and the nation’s finances are in tatters 2. Kickbacks on Ghana’s huge loans to his company 3.2021 AG’s report has 1.3billion cedis of oil revenues missing
He’s still at post
Are we stupid or cursed?
WHEN’LL WHITE BE WHITE N BLACK BE BLACK IN GHANA?— CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) November 4, 2022
1.FinMin is incompetent, the nation’s finances are in tatters
2.Kickbacks on Ghana’s huge loans to his company
3.2021 AG’s report has 1.3billion cedis of oil revenues missing
He’s still at post
Are we stupid or cursed?
Which?