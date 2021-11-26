Are they no longer interested in imposing hardships on Ghanaians? - Minority fumes at absence of majority

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament finalizes debate on budget



Minority MPs are in parliament



No MP from the Majority present in parliament



The Minority in Parliament has fumed at the absence of the Majority Members of Parliament in the House as it prepares to give its final vote on the passage of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.



Addressing the media at parliament two hours after the advertised starting time for sitting on the day, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, expressed disappointment in the fact that not even a single member of the majority caucus in parliament was present as of that time.



He questioned if the MPs on the other side were no longer interested in imposing the hardships they had lined up in the budget.



“This press conference has been called at exactly nine minutes past twelve. We as conscientious Members of Parliament, who have been sent to parliament by our constituents to do government business and make sure that the ultimate interest of this country is protected, know that today, we must have the conclusion of the budget debate.



“It is now nine minutes past twelve and not even one member of the NPP has shown up in the Chamber. The Minority is serious, fully in our numbers in the Chamber, the Speaker is ready to commence business of the House but notice getting to him by the Clerks at table indicate that no member of the NPP is present.



“We need to understand what is going on. Why, they are no longer interested in passing the budget? They are no longer interested in imposing the hardships they want on Ghanaians? They should come and let us take the budget. This is serious business. Two hours past the starting time of parliament, what are they waiting for? Are they still waiting for planes that will arrive from outside with Members of Parliament? Are we supposed to sit till all of them are here?” he asked.







