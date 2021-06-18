Are the CCTV cameras on our roads working? - Charles Owusu queries police

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Head of Monitoring and Evaluation Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has scolded the Police Service over the spate of crimes recently in Ghana.



Ghanaians were thrown into a state of melancholy on Monday, June 14, 2021, after news broke that a Police officer had been shot dead by armed robbers.



The Police officer, Emmanuel Osei, was killed in the line of duty when he was escorting a bullion van.



The robbers also shot dead a trader and injured the driver of the van.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Charles Owusu wondered why it is difficult for the Police to intercept criminals or easily arrest suspects of crimes.



He questioned the usefulness of the CCTV cameras on the roads asking the Police, "Are the cameras working? Because I have seen that, almost every junction, there is a camera. Is it working or it's fixed for fixing purposes only?"



Charles Owusu urged the Police to utilize the cameras to combat crimes.