Are frontline health workers still benefiting from COVID-19 reliefs? NDC team member quizzes

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gabriel Maestro is demanding the current state of the incentive package paid to frontline health workers to help them fight the coronavirus in the country.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that Ghanaians deserve to know whether the Frontline health workers are benefiting from the COVID-19 reliefs.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in June 2020, extended the tax holiday provided for all health workers in the country for another three months.



In his 13th update, the President said the extension meant that all health workers would pay no income taxes for the next three months, that is July, August, and September.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo added that all frontline health workers, as defined by the Ministry of Health, would continue to receive the additional allowance of 50 percent of their basic salary per month, for July, August, and September.



The President first announced the incentive package for health workers in his fifth update to the nation on Sunday, April 5, 2020. The “thank you” package was for all health workers for the months of April, May, and June.



Gabriel Maestro commenting on the issue said it would be important for the government to tell Ghanaians whether the reliefs were still in place.



He said the virus was still with us, thus we have there was the need to let the people know if our Frontline health workers are being treated fairly.