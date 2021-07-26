Are Ghanaians boycotting Akufo-Addo’s addresses?

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, addressed the nation across various media platforms on the new coronavirus variant, the Delta Variant, as well as on the rise in cases over the past months.



In his address, he announced the review of safety protocols on large social gatherings especially funerals and wedding receptions.



He also added that, wearing of nose mask is mandatory, and social gatherings should be limited to 2hrs.



Looking at the response from citizens during his previous address and this current one, Ghanaians seem to have lost interest in what the president had to say concerning the Coronavirus pandemic, seeing as he himself and others in power have not shown leadership in that regard.



The instance of the disregard during the burial of Sir John, a former General Secretary of the NPP, is a case in point.



Based on the responses from citizens, “Fellow Ghanaians” was trending at number 12 on Twitter, while “BBNaija House Mates” took the first, second, and third positions respectively.



It became clear that this time, Ghanaians did not have much regard for what President Akufo–Addo had to say as was the case in previous times when his addresses would hit number 1 on top trends in the country.



This change in trend might be likened to the failure of the president to address the many cries of citizens in cases such as the #FixTheCountry campaign.



Is it safe then to say that Ghanaians are boycotting the presidential addresses altogether?



See some tweets below;





Nana Addo: “Fellow Ghanaians, good evening“ Ghanaians : ???????? pic.twitter.com/y7ztHN7Nls — Waakye 3 cedis, Shito nkoaa (@megyewogirl) July 25, 2021

Fellow Ghanaians, finally the Delta variant has arrived pic.twitter.com/fjMoebYXbi — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) July 25, 2021

Fellow Ghanaians, should we decipher the fabric? — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) July 25, 2021

Fellow Ghanaians

Nana Addo couldn't follow covid protocol at Sir John funeral but he wants me to follow covid protocols#FixTheCountryNow pic.twitter.com/CTqbl7BFEL — FreeMinder Babe (@FreeMinderBae) July 25, 2021

Nana Addo, AKA Fellow Ghanaians is talking and everyone here is acting like they dont care ? ???????????? — ABOA BANKU????‍???????????????????? (AMG BANKU) (@Aboa_Banku1) July 25, 2021