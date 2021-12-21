Are Bekwai constituents more human than SALL’s? - Manasseh Azure questions Joe Wise

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joe Wise counts himself as 138th MP in approval of 2022 budget



MPs turn Chambers into boxing arena



Parliament adjourns sitting indefinitely



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has taken a swipe at the first deputy speaker and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) over his decision to represent his constituents even while presiding as Speaker.



Joseph Osei Owusu’s conduct, while presiding as sit-in Speaker on the deliberation of the 2022 budget statement, has led to chaos on the floor of parliament on two occasions after he chose to maintain his representation of Bekwai residents by counting himself as the 138th MP to form quorum to take a decision and also at a later sitting attempt to participate in a voting process.



But in a social media post, the award-winning journalist questioned Joe Wise’s conduct, wondering if residents of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) traditional areas do not also deserve equal representation in the House.



“Are the people of Bekwai more human than the people of SALL, who have no representation in parliament at all?” Manasseh Azure wrote on his social media timelines.





Are the people of Bekwai more human than the people of SALL, who have no representation in parliament at all? — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) December 21, 2021