Architect commits suicide after he was accused of stealing a car

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 40-year-old man, Akwasi Asante, an architect, has committed suicide by hanging at Assin Odumase in the Assin Foso Municipality of the Central Region.



The deceased is a native of Assin Odumase but resides in Accra.



He had returned home to his hometown with a Toyota Vitz with registration No. Gx-8597-21, which he was accused of stealing by his family.



Reporting the incident, Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ambrose said the situation got Akwasi Asare worried because his relatives had refused to speak to him.



According to him, the accusation spread like wildfire and Akwasi Asante, who could no longer take it allegedly, used the electric wire on an extension board to hang himself.



A tenant who wants to remain anonymous told our reporter that Akwasi Asante prior to the incident went to the bar, got drunk and came to her complaining bitterly about the accusation.



The tenant said her neighbour threatened to take his life because he was not a happy man.



On the night of the incident, his 16-year-old son had wanted to sleep in the same room with his father, but Asante refused.



He had also discussed plans to hand over the car to a driver so it could be used as a taxi so the money generated would be used to cater for his two children.



However, residents woke up the next morning only to discover the body of Akwasi Asante hanging in his room.



They reported the incident to the Police, and the body has since been deposited at the morgue.