Architect behind National Cathedral, Agenda 111 now registered to practise in Ghana

Globally-acclaimed architect licensed to practise in Ghana



Sir David Adjaye behind designs for National Cathedral and Agenda 111 projects



Local architects protested handing of Agenda 111 designs to Adjaye and Associates



Sir David Adjaye, Order of the British Empire, OBE, is now legally registered to practice as an architect in Ghana after he was inducted as a registered, licensed member of the Architect Registration Council, ARC.



The ceremony on Monday, April 25 by the regulatory body for the architectural profession, meant that Adjaye, whose firm is behind some major national projects can practise as a licensed architect in the country.



The ceremony was overseen by Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye who according to an Assase Radio report said, Adjaye’s admission to the licensed Architects’ Register of the ARC will guarantee the required worldwide networking benefit in both theory and practice to other registered members in Ghana’s architecture industry.



The Minister posted photos of the ceremony on his Facebook timeline with the caption: "At a special ceremony this morning, I formally inducted David Adjaye, OBE, a renowned Ghanaian-British Architect into the body of Professional Architects Register of the Architects Registration Council (ARC) of Ghana.



"Sir David Adjaye is now fully certified to practice as a professional Architect in Ghana, having satisfied all laid down requirements.



"I warmly congratulate him on this achievement and hope that this will spur him into greater heights while the country utilizes his wealth of experience and expertise."



Last year, the local architect's body protested the government’s handling of mega projects to Adjaye’s firm decrying the fact that doing so meant stifling local enterprise and expertise. One of their main concerns was that Adjaye was not even registered to practice in the country.



The Asaase Radio report added that the board chairman of the ARC, Arc Richard Nii Dadey, congratulated Sir David for fulfilling all requirements for the award of a practice licence in Ghana, as well as admission to the standing register, in conformity with the Architects Act 1969 (NLCD 357).



Adjaye expressed his gratitude to the Council for conferring the honour on him to practise in his home country.



He stressed that he was hopeful that his admission as a certified practitioner in Ghana will inspire a new generation in architecture in Ghana.



Adjaye and Associates' government contract



Sir Adjaye attracted the national limelight when it was revealed that he was behind the design for Ghana's National Cathedral project located in the Greater Accra Region.



His most recent government job was the design of the government’s Agenda 111 infrastructure projects – i.e. designs of 111 health facilities nationwide. Long before that, he had achieved international attention for an exceptional body of work over 25 years.



Drawing on his cited influences including "contemporary art, music and science to African art forms and the civic life of cities", his completed projects range from private houses, exhibitions and furniture design, to major cultural buildings and city master plans.



Sir David Adjaye was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to architecture, following an OBE in 2007.