Arabian kings and Russian oligarchs will be jealous of Akufo-Addo's use of luxurious jet – Sammy Gyamfi

President Akufo-Addo is alleged to be using a private jet for foreign trips



Okudzeto Ablakwa first hinted in a social media post



Sammy Gyamfi says Arabian kings and Russian oligarchs will be jealous of the President



Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has spoken about the President's continuous use of an alleged luxurious private jet, the LX-DIO, whenever he undertakes long haul travels.



According to him, the expenditure incurred as a result of the President’s travels comes at a great cost to the ordinary Ghanaian taxpayer.



Speaking on Joy News' 'UpFront' programme, the NDC National Executive member bemoaned that, the President incurs huge sums of expenditure when he decides to travel like a monarch and called on him to stop.



Sammy Gyamfi said, “What has created this problem is their reckless spending and unbridled borrowing. And what you expect them to do is to cut down on the expenditure.



"In truth, what are we seeing? Even after they announced the cosmetic expenditure cuts, haven’t we seen our President flying in his usual baby, the Boeing 737 LX DIO, that cost this country almost $20,000 per hour?



"From Washington DC to North Carolina and from North Carolina to London, do you know how much that trip alone is costing the poor tax payers of this country? 3.5 million Ghana Cedis. That is some 35 billion old Ghana Cedis."



He added, “In the last one year, from May last year till now, this President has blown over 28 million Ghana Cedis; that is 280 billion old Cedis on just his luxurious travels in these ultra-hyper expensive private jets that even Arabian kings and Russian oligarchs will be jealous of.”



Sammy Gyamfi accused the government of plunging the country into debts that have never been recorded since the country gained middle-income status.0



To him, the situation has been occasioned by the ‘recklessness’ and ‘mismanagement’ of the current regime.