'April is looking good for a by-election': Mahama’s aide drags Gabby into Assin North verdict

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has dragged Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko into the recent ruling of the Supreme Court injuncting the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, from performing his Parliamentary duties.



The April 13 ruling followed a case in which the eligibility of Gyakye Quayson was questioned by a petitioner, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is yet to comment on the latest ruling but Edudzi Tameklo, in a Facebook post on April 13, referred to a March 22 social media post by the latter, ‘projecting’ a by-election in April.



“April is a good month for a by-election - Gabby Asare Darko (Prime Minister) and it’s now 5-2. Praise the Lord,” Edudzi’s post read.



Even though Otchere-Darko did not specifically mention Assin North in his post, it was made at a time the apex court had thrown out an application by the defendants and ordered processes to continue.



At the heart of the Gyakye Quayson case is a claim that the ousted MP had dual citizenship prior to filing nominations to contest for the Assin North parliamentary seat during the 2020 polls.



The Cape Coast High Court subsequently declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void in July 2021, as it upheld that Gyakye Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution concerning dual citizenship.



But James Gyakye Quayson subsequently appealed the judgment, at the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast, but the case was subsequently dismissed.



He again sought cover from the Supreme Court.



Michael Ankomah-Nimfah also dragged the issue to the Supreme Court in a bid to have Quayson prevented from carrying himself as the MP for Assin North.



