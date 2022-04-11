April 7 lecture: Bawumia has always deployed ‘subtle propaganda’ – UG lecturer

General News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia admits challenging economic times



Bawumia touts NPP achievement in management of economy



Bawumia 'mute' on E-levy



A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kobby Mensah has opined that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s persona as a candidate in 2016 to becoming the second gentleman of the land has not changed.



Citing a 2019 research, Dr. Mensah indicated that politicians always adopt ‘selective reasoning’ in attempts to persuade the general public.



He observed that Dr. Bawumia in his April 7 lecture chose ‘event in history’ to justify why the country, under the NPP administration, was currently experiencing an economic downturn while failing to also mention factors that led to economic difficulty during the reign of the NDC.



Dr. Kobby Mensah believes that the ‘propaganda’ presentations of the Vice President does not help with objective analysis.



“When you want to do justice to a conversation and you want to contextualize performances, you would want to very objective if that is what you want to achieve by comparing situations with yours and the others.



“But you do not anchor yours on some difficulties because people can really relate to now, and then on the other side try to say they [NDC] were actually self-cause because they made it happen. These are non-factual issues.



“These are very much subjective and very much partisan. I think his style has not changed. He has always deployed a very subtle propaganda in the way that he persuades” Dr. Kobby Mensah said on Citi TV's 'The Big Issue' on Saturday April 9.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a public lecture on April 7 after pressure from stakeholders particularly from the opposition National Democratic Congress over the recent economic crunch.



In his address, the Vice President blamed the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent Russia-Ukraine crisis for the economic woes of the country.



Despite this, he assured that the government was committed to implementing measures that will mitigate the impact of such external factors.



Dr. Bawumia also insisted that the country’s growth fundamentals were still strong and resilient amidst recent economic challenges.



“Our growth fundamentals are strong and resilient. In the context of Sub-Saharan Africa, GDP growth in Ghana has consistently outpaced the growth in sub-Saharan Africa since 2017,” he said.



The opposition party, National Democratic Congress has blamed the government for the economic hardship citizens are experiencing.



The party claims the government has mismanaged the economy and has further worsened it by its ballooning public sector debt.



