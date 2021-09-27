Approval of Greater Accra MMDCEs begins today

General News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for the 260 MMDAs are undergoing approval



• The Greater Accra Region begins its confirmation or rejection today



• The approval process will last 21 days



The Municipal Chief Executive for the Ayawaso Central Assembly will lead the pack as confirmation of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region begins today, September 27, 2021.



Assembly members in the region will converge at their respective assemblies to confirm or reject President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nominations.



Per the schedule released, the Ayawaso Central, Korle Klottey and Ablekuma West Municipal assemblies will hold theirs today.



The Regional Coordinating Council expects the process, which commences today, to end on October 7, 2021.



The list of MMDCES for the 260 MMDA was announced by the Minister of Local Government on Sunday, September 19, 2021.



Already, approval processes have commenced in some regions with some rejections recorded so far.



The MCE nominee for Yendi Municipality was rejected by the assembly after rounds of votes.



Other assemblies such as the Gomoa West, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Asokwa, and Obuasi East have confirmed their nominees.



