Approval of E-Levy is charade, illegal; Majority didn’t have the required number to pass it – Minority

Politics of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, described the approval of the E-Levy by a one-sided House as illegal and unconstitutional because the Majority did not have the required number present in the House to approve the policy proposal.



He also described the approval as a charade.



“This is a charade,” he said at a press conference in Parliament, adding that “there is no E-Levy.”



“The majority of less than 137 conducting businesses only proceeded on illegal and unconstitutional business. Parliament did not have the numbers to take any decision that should be binding on Parliament and Ghanaians.”



The E-Levy was passed by Parliament on Tuesday, March 29 after the third reading in the House. The Minority staged a walkout during the second reading on the E-levy. They walked out after Mr Iddrisu said the NDC MPs remain united in opposing the policy.



Contributing to the E-Levy debate on the floor of the House on Tuesday March 29, he described the policy proposal as punitive which if approved will further increase the “the high cost of doing business in the country.”



“E-Levy is the nuisance of nuisance tax,” he said, adding that “businesses are suffering under your watch. We are united that we will not support E-levy, we will not vote for E-Levy.”



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 29 moved a motion for the passage of the E-Levy in Parliament.



This was after he presented a statement on the E-Levy in the House.



“I, therefore, move the motion” for the passage of the E-Levy, he said.



Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng seconded the motion.



However, just before he finished making his statement Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu rose and said they could not deliberate on it because they did have access to the report. His position was supported by Tamale Central lawmaker Murtala Mohammed.



Ruling on the matter, Speaker Alban Bagbin said, “The copies of the report are being distributed now, I don’t think it is proper for us to suspend sitting, I will give you time to read the report to make a meaningful contribution.”