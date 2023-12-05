Appropriate interventions at each stage of child development crucial – Compassion International Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: Compassion International Ghana

Compassion International Ghana (CIGH), a non-governmental organization, recently hosted the second edition of the Thriving Child Seminar Series (THriCSS). This quarterly initiative aims to foster continuous learning and development among staff and child advocates within and beyond the country.



Similar to the first edition, the seminar was virtually streamed on Monday, November 20, from Madina, Accra, making it accessible to child advocates in other countries.

While the maiden edition focused on the policy framework surrounding children, encompassing legal aspects and practical applications, the latest seminar delved into the intricate journey of child development, under the overarching theme of "Child Development Milestones and Holism."



Developmental Milestones



During the welcome address, Mr. Kobina Yeboah Okyere, National Director of CIGH, emphasized the importance of recognizing developmental milestones as fundamental for laying the best foundation for children. The concept of holism underscores that each child is a unique individual with interconnected physical, emotional, social, and cognitive dimensions.



"As an organization, our mission is to holistically release children from poverty, extending our programming efforts to cover these four critical areas, along with caregivers and the broader community," he stated.



Appropriate Interventions



Dr. George Martin Malima, Senior Programme Design Specialist at Compassion International, Tanzania, highlighted the key role of appropriate interventions at each stage of a child's life. He identified four milestones of child development – pre-natal stage, infancy, toddlerhood stage, and preschool stage – each requiring specific interventions to ensure proper growth and development.



"Tailoring specific interventions at each stage is critical because a challenge at one stage can affect the next stage. As child development implementers, we should be able to provide the necessary needs," he added.



Dr. Malima also touched on the nurturing care framework for children, including good health, adequate nutrition, responsive caregiving, opportunities for early learning, and security and safety.



Early Childhood Education



Mr. Isaac Atta-Baah, Unit Head of Early Childhood Education at Ghana Education Service, urged participants to align their curriculum with the Early Childhood Education (ECE) Policy. He emphasized the importance of a developmentally appropriate curriculum that promotes quality learning experiences and enhances the holistic development of children.



The policy goal focuses on creating an enabling environment that supports planning and management systems for quality, effective, and efficient ECE delivery. Mr. Atta-Baah outlined six action areas needed for early childhood education, including effective planning and management, curriculum development and implementation, competent teachers, family and community engagement, child-friendly safe space and environment, and monitoring, regulation, and quality assurance.



He commended Compassion International Ghana for organizing the seminar, providing implementers and caregivers with an opportunity to update their knowledge and competencies in the field.



