Approach to arresting Madina MP disrespectful to Speaker of Parliament – Adib Saani

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has expressed disappointment to the attempted arrest of Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



GhanaWeb on Sunday, October 31, 2021, picked up information that some personnel from the Criminal and Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service had surrounded the Believers House of Prayer Church in Madina, where the MP was worshipping, to effect his arrest.



Reacting to the development in a statement issued, Adib Saani described how the MP was about to be arrested as rather uncalled for and must be discarded as he believes it was also a form of disrespect to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



“It is quite disappointing an MP is hunted like a serial killer. The laws must be enforced and I expected the police to have known better and pursued the matter the right way.”



“The speaker might have declined the police request because of the initial actions they took but it’s quite disrespectful to the speaker to have made those infantile moves only to return to him to release one of his own. If I were him, I wouldn't either.”



He continued; “Inasmuch as it is imperative to investigate the matter if the police suspect criminal culpability, it is also equally important that the right lawful route be taken to achieve that.”



Adib Saani added that utmost respect must be given to lawmakers in the country as they also serve as protectors of the law adding as no individual or institution is above the law.



On Sunday, it took the intervention of Minority Chief Whip of Parliament, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, to whisk his colleague and MP for Madina, lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu away, following a second attempt by the police to arrest him.



Sosu had earlier staged a demonstration in his constituency over bad roads which saw the burning of car tyres and blockage of roads on Monday, October 25, 2021.