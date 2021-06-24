Appointments C’ttee disrespected you, order re-vetting of 4 nominees – Suhuyini to Babgin

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

A member of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini has asked the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to order a re-vetting of the four deputy ministerial nominees who were screened at the time the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers were not available.



They traveled to the various constituencies across the country to take part in the project and therefore didn’t expect the committee to sit during that period to vet the nominees, he said.



To that end, he added, the vetting of the four persons amounted to disrespect to the Speaker.



The four deputy ministerial nominees are Techiman South MP Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, for Local Government and Rural Development, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, for Gender, Children and Special Protection, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, for Sanitation and Water Resources, and Diana Asonaba Dapaah, for the Justice.



“This is disrespect not just to us, disrespect to even the Speaker of Parliament and we hope that the Speaker will request the Committee to re-vet these nominees if possible,” the Tamale North MP said.



The Minority in Parliament on Wednesday, June 23 staged a walkout over a debate to approve or not four deputy ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The caucus had hinted of boycotting debate on the approval of the four because its members were not present during their vetting by the Appointments Committee.