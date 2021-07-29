Appointment of Prof. Amfo as Acting VC unlawful, breach of procedure - Forum

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Objective Media Forum has issued a statement describing the appointment of Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana as a breach of laid down procedures at the premier university.



In a statement, the intelligence and investigative forum said its intelligence has revealed that no meeting took place after the inauguration of the newly constituted board, let alone a decision to appointing someone into an acting position.



The Forum said it was disturbed by the incident "considering that high-ranking officials of the Premier University appear to be breaking the University’s own rules and procedures, a situation which is very unfortunate for a new Council that was only inaugurated days ago.”



The Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Students Affairs at the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has been appointed to act as Vice-Chancellor of the institution effective August 1, 2021.



This follows a decision of the University’s newly constituted Governing Council, chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.



She is to act in the position following the expiration of the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, ending July 31, 2021, a statement issued by the Registrar announced.



But the Forum is alleging that the process in appointing her, was unlawful, and contravenes the statutes of the School.



"It is our candid opinion that the University Council is mandated by law to select suitable nominees or applicants to occupy positions of authority in the University. This mandate is, however, subject to the Council following laid-down procedures as per the University’s Act and Statutes, both of which require properly constituted committees and/or meetings to be held and/or to take place,” the Forum said.



Read the full statement below



The Objective Media Forum has discovered a serious breach of laid down procedures leading to the appointment of the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.



Our intelligence has disclosed that no meeting took place after the inauguration of the newly constituted Council of the University of Ghana, let alone a decision taken to appoint Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo as the Acting Vice-Chancellor for the University.



The Objective Media Forum is seriously disturbed over the incident considering that high-ranking officials of the Premier University appear to be breaking the University’s own rules and procedures, a situation which is very unfortunate for a new Council that was only inaugurated days ago.



The Forum has also discovered that before her appointment on July 27, 2021, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo was one of seven (7) candidates who were being considered by a search team to replace the current Vice-Chancellor whose office will end on July 31, 2021.



Currently, there is a court case pending where the petitioner is challenging the composition of the search team and wants the court to declare that the composition was unlawfully constituted in breach of prevailing law with the inclusion of Mrs. Vesta A. A. Nunoo and Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah both of whose tenure of office had expired.



What is very clear is that the circumstances surrounding Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo’s appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor could fuel tension at the University, a situation that could greatly affect teaching and learning at the University.



It is our candid opinion that the University Council is mandated by law to select suitable nominees or applicants to occupy positions of authority in the University. This mandate is, however, subject to the Council following laid-down procedures as per the University’s Act and Statutes, both of which require properly constituted committees and/or meetings to be held and/or to take place.



We, therefore, want the following questions addressed;



1.When and where was the new Council constituted?

2.When and where did the new Council have its first meeting just after the

inauguration?

3.If indeed the meeting took place, what were the items on the agenda?

4.And were the agenda of the meeting given to members prior to the meeting as

the standard practice of meetings at such high level?

5.Do the agenda items contain appointments?

6.Was the Registrar in the meeting that took place after the inauguration?

7.If it is established that there was no such Council meeting let alone a

decision to make an appointment of Ag. VC, then on what basis did the

University’s Registrar, being the Secretary to Council, issue a release to

that effect?