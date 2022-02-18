Appointing staffer on local government plus LGS, Minister; 2 deputies a waste – Gunu

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Opposition National Democratic Congress activist Dzifa Gunu has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing a former municipal chief executive for Akuapem North Dennis Edward Aboagye popularly known as “Miracles” as a presidential staffer with special responsibilities for local government, decentralisation and rural development (LGD&RD).



Aboagye has been appointed Local Government Director at Presidency and seconded to Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, to provide specialist advice and assistance to the minister and ministry to support them to deliver their mandate.



According to Dzifa Gunu, the appointment is “useless” and a “waste of money” as apart from the Minister of Local Government, there are two deputies assisting the Minister and a local government service on top of that.



“We have a local government minister, two deputies and a local government services Boss then you create another useless and money wasting portfolio at the Presidency.” He reacted almost immediately when the appointment was announced.



“You do all these and tell us that we must pay E-Levy because you need money for development. This guy’s salary and allowances alone can create jobs for at least 20 people. He is just going to sit at the Presidency and be doing nothing whilst wasting our scarce resources” he aded



His post on social media which is going viral has attracted various reactions. Many believe the young man is capable of the job while others accuse Mr. Gunu of jealousy.



Miracles Aboagye is a chartered marketer with a postgraduate diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing UK and an MBA in marketing from the Central University Graduate School of Business.



