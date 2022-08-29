Appointing NDP's Owusu Bempah as NPP Communications Director worrying - Adomako Baafi

Politics of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi has expressed shock at the appointment of Owusu Bempah a known member of the National Democratic Party (NDP) as one of the Deputy Communicators for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, he acknowledges the work done by Owusu Bempah for the political party and government but since he has not officially joined the NPP, he doe not deserve to be appointed as Deputy Communications Director.



He made this known when he spoke to Accra-based OKAY FM in an interview.



Lawyer Adomako Baafi said if Owusu Bempah who is the Communications Director for the Ghana Gas Company has not officially joined the NPP and has been given a key role in the party, then it will dampen the spirit of hard-working party members.



“They are creating precedence which will affect the party. When did Owusu Bempah become a member of the NPP to be appointed as Deputy Communications Director? If he has resigned from the NDP then the party hasn’t been informed officially.



"We agree he has done well for the party and how he was almost arrested by National Security and that forced him to go and sleep in my house. For me, my challenge is the precedence we are setting.



"If Owusu Bempah hasn’t officially joined the NPP and he has been given this appointment, then it will dampen the party’s spirit and will prevent people working hard for the party from giving their all to the party. It’s shocking that all this is happening under a certain regime,” he said.



TWI NEWS